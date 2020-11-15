Quesnel woman joins United Way regional board

Quesnel is now represented on the United Way Northern B.C. (UWNBC) board.

Jeana Moore was named to the board during the organization’s annual general meeting Thursday, Nov. 5.

She said when she heard there were openings on the board, she jumped at the opportunity to apply.

“There was never any hesitation on my part, only excitement to possibly become one of the movers and shakers on their team,” she said. “I was humbled when my application to become a board member was accepted. The board of directors for UWNBC consists of a lot of heavy hitters, and I am looking forward to working alongside them in future initiatives.”

According to its website, UWNBC supported more than 100 local groups, impacting more than 100,000 people living in the region in 2018-19.

“I have personally seen the successes of their commitment in our community of Quesnel, and it warms my heart to see the change in the people we serve and our community as a result,” Moore said.

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way has helped hand out Canada’s $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund, taking applications and funding charities and non-profits.

Moore said she is proud to bring a First Nations voice to the UWNBC board.

“Sharing my experience and expertise is extremely important in decision making when it comes into play on how we can effectively make change in community,” she said. “Each community is different, and being a long-term resident of Quesnel, I can represent us accurately. Accomplishing a meaningful connection as board member with the people we serve means the world to me.”

Moore added she hopes all organizations incorporate Indigenous voices into their leadership.

“At the end of the day, we all walk the same path, so we need common solutions and understanding of each individual’s culture and diversity,” she said. “We represent many ideas, experiences and backgrounds; however, we are one team. I believe in respecting other’s contributions, and I believe that all people should have an equivalent chance to succeed. This is essential to furthering our goals and initiatives.”

Moore encouraged everyone to visit UWNBC’s website at unitedwaynbc.ca to check out their work.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer