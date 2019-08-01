Quesnel woman and her partner win $10,000 playing Lotto 6/49

Anna Leigh Arnett says her knees buckled and she "ugly cried" when she realized she won

Anna Leigh Arnett of Quesnel and her partner James won $10,000 playing the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 24. Photo courtesy of B.C. Lottery Corporation

Overwhelming excitement and confusion were the first feelings that Anna Leigh Arnett felt when she saw her $10,000 win from the July 24 Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw.

“I was talking to someone, and I didn’t even notice that the machine said I was a winner, and I was wondering why the machine was locked up,” said Arnett. “When I found out I won my knees buckled, and I almost fell down! I cried, but ugly cried. We don’t usually win this amount, so it feels surreal.”

Arnett’s ticket was purchased with her partner James, who describes the feeling of winning as “A nice leg up,” adding, “I still haven’t uttered the words [that we won].”

The pair plans to use the winnings to pay some bills and buy some steaks to have a barbecue with friends and family.

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $53 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets. Watch some amazing lottery winner stories at playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next/.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. PT. Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at playnow.com.

— Submitted by B.C. Lottery Corporation

