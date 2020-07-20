Quesnel waterfront plan nets Planning Institute of B.C. award

City and Urban Systems Ltd. named Gold Winner for Excellence in Planning Practice

The Quesnel Waterfront Plan has garnered the City and Urban Systems Ltd. an award from the Planning Institute of British Columbia. (Photo submitted)

Work done to create the Quesnel waterfront plan has garnered the City and Urban Systems Ltd. an award.

The Planning Institute of British Columbia has named the City and Urban Systems Ltd. the 2020 Gold Winner for Excellence in Planning Practice – Small Town and Rural Areas.

Included in the plan are eight kilometres of waterfront in Quesnel’s core and identified opportunities to improve public access to and create vibrant inclusive spaces along the waterfront are all part of the plan, the city’s communications clerk noted in a press release.

“The plan’s strategies include trail renewal and connectivity, river access, riparian restoration, water celebration, indigenous visibility, public art, places to rest, brand identity, and social media presence. Ambitious elements in the plan include an RV park, white water feature enhancements, viewing towers and an augmented reality app.

The Waterfront Plan was adopted by Quesnel City Council in December of 2019 and has timeline for implementation over the next 20 years. Input was received from the Quesnel Downtown Association, West Quesnel Business Association, Quesnel Search & Rescue, Big Canyon Rafting, Baker Creek Enhancement Society, Friends of Quesnel Museum, City of Quesnel Chamber of Commerce & First Nations: Lhtako Dene Nazko First Nation, Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance (as directed or via Lhtako or Nazko) & Quesnel Tillicum Society Native Friendship Centre provided input as well as the broad community.

PIBC annually recognizes the professional work and individual accomplishments of members across B.C. and Yukon through its awards and recognition programs.

