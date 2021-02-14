Quesnel under air quality advisory

Smoke from wood stoves is contributing to the advisory. (Dreamstime image)

That’s not love in the air on Valentine’s Day — it’s smoke.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy alongside Northern Health have releases an air quality advisory for Quesnel.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” the notice reads. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted…. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.”

The notice notes changing weather will keep air stagnant in Quesnel.

“Fine particulates can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size,” the notice reads. “Sources of fine particulates contributing to this air quality episode may include wood smoke (wood stoves) as well as emissions from industry and transportation sources such as automobiles, trucks and rail traffic.”

Quesnel had 31 micrograms per metre cubed of those fine particulates according to the notice. The provincial air quality objective for this matter is 25 micrograms per metre cubed. Williams Lake had 15 and Prince George was at 26.

