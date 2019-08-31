Participants march in a past FASD Awareness Walk. Contributed photo

Quesnel Tillicum Society hosts 16th annual awareness walk for FASD Sept. 9

Bell ringing will take place at 9:09 a.m. to represent nine months of pregnancy

The Quesnel Tillicum Society is hosting the Ringing of the Bells and Awareness Walk for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church on Kinchant Street, and the ringing of the bells will take place at 9:09 a.m. to represent nine months of pregnancy.

Charlene Vankoughnett, the Fetal Alcohol and Drug Effects Co-ordinator with the Tillicum Society, said she is having baseball caps made for their 16th annual event.

Participants will each receive a free cap, which Vankoughnett said they will be encouraged to wear along the walk, from the church to the Native Friendship Centre for a free pancake breakfast, to raise awareness.

She said she hopes to see a good turnout.

“I am hoping that this year, we will have service providers and community participants in our awareness walk,” she said.

