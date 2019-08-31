Quesnel Tillicum Society hosts 16th annual awareness walk for FASD Sept. 9

The Quesnel Tillicum Society is hosting the Ringing of the Bells and Awareness Walk for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) on Sunday, Sept. 9.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church on Kinchant Street, and the ringing of the bells will take place at 9:09 a.m. to represent nine months of pregnancy.
Charlene Vankoughnett, the Fetal Alcohol and Drug Effects Co-ordinator with the Tillicum Society, said she is having baseball caps made for their 16th annual event.
Participants will each receive a free cap, which Vankoughnett said they will be encouraged to wear along the walk, from the church to the Native Friendship Centre for a free pancake breakfast, to raise awareness.
She said she hopes to see a good turnout.
“I am hoping that this year, we will have service providers and community participants in our awareness walk,” she said.
