Quesnel student gets boost from local power pioneers

Matthew Hender is a little bit closer to becoming a pharmacist thanks to a local scholarship.
The Grade 12 student received a $500 award from the BC Hydro Power Pioneers on Monday, May 17.
The award is given to a graduating student who is active in the community.
Hender competes in Special Olympics, and works to raise funds and awareness for Autism every year by selling pins he designs.
“A long time ago I would have seen this as the final stage, but now not at all,” he said.
Rae Daggit, who presented the cheque and award to Hender, said he had a tough time deciding which one of the applicants would receive the award.
Hender is planning on attending the College of New Caledonia taking courses to begin the process of becoming a pharmacist.
