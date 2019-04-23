Quesnel SPCA appeals for donations for second dog after sudden liver failure

The BC SPCA’s Quesnel & District Branch is seeking your help with medical costs for Roxi, who is recovering from sudden liver failure. Photo submitted

The BC SPCA’s Quesnel and District Branch has taken in another dog requiring serious medical care and is appealing to animal lovers to help cover her medication costs.

Roxi is recovering from sudden liver failure, and the BC SPCA is asking for donations to help pay for her care.

Roxi was surrendered to the SPCA and went in for a routine surgical procedure but had what is believed to be a severe post-op reaction to the anesthetic, according to a press release from the SPCA. After her surgery, Roxi displayed “a few alarming symptoms,” including jaundice, lack of appetite, dehydration and out-of-character behavior.

“In a matter for 48 hours, Roxi went from her perfect, sweet, tennis-ball-crazy self to fighting for her life,” says SPCA Quesnel and District Branch manager Colby O’Flynn.

Roxi’s blood work showed she was fighting sudden liver failure, and immediate medical intervention was needed to keep her alive. She was rushed out of town for specialized testing and round-the-clock emergency medical care to save her life.

After spending four days in intensive care, Roxi was strong enough to come back to the Quesnel SPCA.

“Her condition is improving every day, and tests indicate that with continued support, her liver should make a full recovery, and Roxi can get back to chasing her favorite ball,” says O’Flynn.

Roxi’s medical costs are estimated to be about $3,050. Anyone who is able to help her is asked to please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, visit the branch at 1000 Carson Pit Rd. or call 250-992-7722.

Last week, the Quesnel and District BC SPCA received a seven-month-old puppy named Dixie who required life-saving surgery after it was believed she got caught in a foot trap or snare. Dixie had to have her leg amputated, and she continues to battle a severe infection. In just a few days, the SPCA raised more than $1,000 for her care. Dixie’s medical costs are expected to be about $4,636.

READ MORE: Quesnel SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter