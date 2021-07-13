Quesnel seniors’ group looking to keep meal delivery program going

The NCSC was able to keep the program going through June thanks to a Barb Bachmeier donation

The North Cariboo Seniors’ Council (NCSC) is putting a call out for donations to keep their meal program going.

Grant funding for the frozen meal delivery program ended.

The program was sustained through June by a donation from Cariboo Regional Director (CRD) Area B Director Barb Bachmeier. Bachmeier attended the North Central Local Government Association Virtual Conference in May, winning a FORTIS BC lottery.

“We are very thankful to Barb Bachmeir for keeping us in mind when she won this gift. As a result of this unexpected gift, seniors received nutritious meals for the month of June just as our funding ran out,” Brenda Gardiner, President of the NCSC.

The $1,500 Bachmeier won had to be donated to a local food program. The money was used to provide 150 meals around Quesnel.

“Thanks to North Cariboo Seniors’ Council many of communities most vulnerable seniors get healthy meals delivered to their homes at no cost,” Bachmeier said. “I encourage everyone in the community to help NCSC support our seniors and continue to keep our community an age friendly community.”

Anyone interested in supporting the NCSC’s meal program should call 250-991-0510.

