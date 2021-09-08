Quesnel Seniors’ Centre welcome back breakfast cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

An uptick in COVID-19 cases has caused the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre to postpone a planned seniors’ breakfast set for Sept. 11.
Quesnel and District Seniors’ Society president Doug Service said he heard from members that now was not the time for a big, indoor event.
“Public health also asked a question or two, so we think it’s in our best interest to cancel,” he said. “It was a last minute (call). We were all set to go, but given what’s going on, and COVID-19 numbers in Quesnel, I think it’s the right thing to do.”
The long-planned breakfast was supposed to celebrate the return of programming to the seniors’ centre. Although the programming will return, Service guessed the celebratory breakfast will be put off until B.C. moves into phase four of COVID-19 recovery.
Service hoped the breakfast will be able to move forward in January.
