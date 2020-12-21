Quesnel school staffing ‘close to perfect’: trustee Cyril Tobin

The district's board of education heard an update on staffing during its final meeting of 2020

While some schools in B.C. have struggled to keep staffing up during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quesnel School District hasn’t had those problems.

At its Dec. 16 meeting, the school board heard a staffing update from the district’s director of instruction, Perry Lofstrom.

“It looks like our numbers in terms of certified teachers are really close to perfect,” trustee Cyril Tobin said. “I want to thank you for your work.”

Lofstrom deflected the credit to the rest of his staff, including Sandra Backer, who helps bring staff onboard and integrate them into the community.

The school district will be participating in two virtual recruitment drives this winter, speaking to prospective teachers from the University of Calgary and the University of British Columbia in January.

A private school in Prince George was forced to close early for the holidays because of a lack of staffing.

The school district received a formal request from the City of Quesnel to partner on a bid for the 2024 B.C. Winter Games. Quesnel was invited to bid on hosting the games in February, and the city requires support from the school district to apply.

Athletes from ages nine to 18 compete at the Games. A B.C. Winter Games held in Fort St. John hosted 1,200 athletes, 300 coaches and 200 officials. Just as many people volunteered at those Games.

To bid on the Games, the municipality must contribute $55,000, with matching in-kind contributions from the community. The provincial government provides an additional $625,000 to a host community.

At a Feb. 25, 2020, council meeting, city council said it would follow up with the Cariboo Regional District and Lhtako Dené First Nation about applying, alongside the district.

The board received an update from the District of Wells (DOW) on a proposal to build multi-family housing near the school. The DOW took ownership of the school property, but the building is still being used as a school by the Quesnel School District, and the school district is being invited to comment on the proposed development.

The DOW, in partnership with Barkerville Historic Town and Park (the applicants), will be submitting an application to B.C. Housing’s Community Housing Program for a community housing project on Jones Avenue before a Jan. 15 deadline. The district outlined the land is already subdivided, but the project would require a rezoning and Official Community Plan amendment.

“District staff have identified two large parcels located on the field of the Wells Community Facility Centre area (old school),” the DOW’s letter to the school district reads. “Apart from zoning and OCP amendments, it has easy access to utilities, is currently undeveloped and on flat lands, allowing an expedited project. It is also close to the community facility building, outdoor recreation, the new educational forest trail, the community hall, education, public library and the senior’s activity center.”

Community housing must be split between low-income families (50 per cent), workforce (30 per cent) and seniors (20 per cent), according to the district’s letter.

While the school district no longer owns the lands associated with the school, trustee Gloria Jackson wants the board to be recognized as a stakeholder. She said the board should outline concerns of a reduction of recreation space near the building.

Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller gave what has turned into a monthly COVID-19 update but brought good news to the board. She said schools were planning for winter field trips to start soon.

“We’ve had a number of principals working around creating protocols for field trips when [students] go to downhill skiing, cross country skiing,” she said. “[Principals are] making sure when we go to a site that may have other people or buildings kids need to enter, we’ve created a very tight health and safety plan.”

Miller said the first draft of that plan is set to go out for approval from committees.

