Quesnel School District releases plans for next two years

The district put out a schedule for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023

The Quesnel School District is giving students, staff and parents plenty of notice for when they’ll be off school. (File photo)

For the first time students, staff and parents can plan two years ahead of time for the school year.

The Quesnel School District Board approved the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 schedules during their March 10 meeting.

“When you consider the amount of work that goes into the calendar, being able to sit down through those session and work through those two calendar at that time created some efficiencies,” district curriculum director Suzanne Bolin said.

The ministry of education allows school districts to set calendars up to three years at a time. Bolin said Quesnel has yet to take advantage, as they were still experimenting with a two-week spring break.

In 2021, the school year will start with a half-day on Wednesday, Sept. 8, students will leave for Christmas break on Friday Dec. 17, and return on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

In 2022, the school year is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and students will take holidays between Friday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Both years will have a two week spring break in the final two weeks of March.

The district also either tweaked or eliminated eight of their listed policies during the meeting. Board chair Tony Goulet said the district examines policies at the committee level before bringing any changes to the general meetings.

“We try to look at all the policies in a four year cycle,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of policies and we try to review them as they come.”

The board heard another positive update on the construction of the new Quesnel Junior School. Secretary Treasurer Jennifer Woollends said the project was progressing on time and on budget so far.

“We made it through the winter, I can safely say that now,” she said. “There was a very mild winter which was very good for building… It’s really exciting to see the structural framing going up.”

The Quesnel School District Board will meet next on April 21.

