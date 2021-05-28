Quesnel School District names new superintendent

Dan Lowndes has been with the district since 2005, and will replace Sue-Ellen Miller next year

Dan Lowndes has worked as a counsellor, vice-principal and principal in the Quesnel School District. (Quesnel School District)

The Quesnel School District has announced who will be replacing Sue-Ellen Miller as superintendent next year.

Former district principal and current principal of support services, Dan Lowndes will take over the role starting Jan. 1, 2022.

READ MORE: Sue-Ellen Miller announces retirement as Quesnel School District superintendent

Lowndes has worked in the division since 2005, working as the vice-principal of Voyageur Elementary and the principal of McNaughton Centre and Parkland Schools.

The district announced Miller’s retirement on May 27, and named Lowndes as her replacement two days later.

Lowndes also worked as a counsellor in the district.

“Mr. Lowndes’ experience and exceptional practice will support the ongoing work of inclusion and meeting the needs of all learners,” a news release from the district reads. “He is committed to equity for Indigenous students and building relationships with the Indigenous community. His expertise in the area of mental health and well-being will guide the district as initiatives in these important areas are expanded provincially.”

Lowndes will be working with Miller the rest of the year to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer