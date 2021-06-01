Quesnel School District announces three new leadership positions

New principals to begin roles in the near future

Marissa Knauf has been appointed principal of Correlieu Secondary School effective August 1, 2021. Other principal appointments recently announced by School District 28 include Jolene King of Voyageur Elementary effective January 1, 2022, when Wanda Klics begins her new role as district principal of support services. (File photo)

School District 28 announced three administrative appointments for the North Cariboo on Tuesday, June 1.

Marissa Knauf will be replacing Correlieu Secondary School principal Dennis Hawkins-Bogle who is retiring from the district.

Knauf will step into the leadership role on August 1, 2021. She has worked as the vice-principal at Correlieu Secondary for the past two years and was previously the principal at Parkland Elementary School and vice-principal at both Quesnel Junior School and École Baker Elementary.

A new principal at Voyageur Elementary School won’t begin her new position until next year.

Jolene King has worked as the vice-principal at Voyageur Elementary for the past two years and the acting principal at both McNaughton Centre and Carson Elementary School for short-term periods.

According to a news release King will replace Wanda Klics who has been appointed district principal of support services effective January 1, 2022.

Klics has worked as the principal at Voyageur Elementary for the past five years and was previously the principal at Bouchie Lake and Kersley Elementary Schools.

She will replace Dan Lowndes, who has been hired as Superintendent of Schools for School District 28.

