Quesnel residents have one more until Dec. 23 to give input

The final option for residents to participate in the Cariboo Regional District’s wildfire community consultation is now online.

The survey asks a variety of questions about the emergency response, mental, social and financial wellness, and unmet needs for residents in recovery.

Community consultations began in October with 24 meetings throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin, continued with a Facebook Live video event, and will wrap up with the survey, which closes on Dec. 23.

A final report has been scheduled for delivery to the CRD board of directors in the new year, by the consultant, Tim Conrad of Butterfly Effect Communications.

The survey is available through the CRD’s website, Facebook or Twitter pages, and can be completed on CRD library public computers for no cost.

The survey is open to all residents in the CRD, including those living in Wells, 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Williams Lake and First Nation communities.

