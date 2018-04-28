Quesnel resident sentenced to time for several offences

Steven Schuk will have an 18-month probation order with conditions

Steven Gerald Schuk was back in Quesnel Provincial Court on April 24 to face a charge of being in possession of stolen goods under $5,000.

That charge stemmed from a Jan. 3 RCMP bust at a home on Blackwater Road after Quesnel RCMP followed up on a tip from the owner of a business on Keis Avenue that had been broken into on Jan. 1.

The Quesnel resident was sentenced to one month in jail, fined $100 and was placed on conditions for being guilty of that offence.

Schuk was also sentenced to 75 days in jail with conditions for being in breach of an undertaking or recognizance.

Meanwhile, a Stay of Proceedings was issued for a charge of being in care or control of a motor vehicle while impaired from a previous offence.

While going through the court system, Quesnel RCMP arrested a suspect in connection to a break-and-enter at a home on Maple Drive in South Quesnel.

Schuk was placed in custody and charges were laid for: theft under $5,000; mischief; and being unlawfully in a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Circumstances

Quesnel RCMP stated members responded to the Maple Drive home at 3:05 p.m., after the homeowner received an intrusion alarm call from his alarm company.

The homeowner was not at the residence.

Upon arrival, police found the suspect had already fled the scene, but after reviewing video surveillance, were able to identify him.

They located the suspect nearby after canvassing the area, and it is alleged that he had some of the stolen property on his person when arrested.

On April 24, Schuk was sentenced to one year in jail with related sentences and given an 18-month probation order for being unlawfully in a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He must provide a DNA sample (primary and presumptive), pay a victim surcharge of $200, and will have conditions upon his release.