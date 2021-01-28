Quesnel region has lowest COVID-19 case count in Northern Health

Quesnel’s active COVID-19 case count continues to be low.

Only three cases of the virus are present in the Quesnel region according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Quesnel is the only area in Northern Health with a daily rate of under 5 cases per 100,000 people.

Cariboo/Chilcotin, Bella Coola Valley and Burns Lake all have more than 20 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Cariboo/Chilcotin has more than 400 cases per 100,000 people in the week.

The data counts cases from Jan. 17 – 23.

While Quesnel has the lowest in Northern Health, there are some regions in the Interior and Vancouver Island health regions with no detected cases.

