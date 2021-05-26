Quesnel receives provincial funding for new child care centre

34 new spaces will be available at a facility operated by the Quesnel Day Care Society next spring

A new child care facility in West Quesnel is expected to be completed by spring of 2022.

The province’s Ministry of Children and Family Development is providing $1.3 million through its Childcare B.C. New Spaces fund for the facility. It will be operated by the Quesnel and District Day Care Society in partnership with the City of Quesnel.

A total of 34 spaces will be added to the current 23 spaces, including eight for infants and toddlers, two for children aged three years to kindergarten, and 24 for school-aged children.

“As we enter the fourth year of our 10-year Childcare BC plan, thousands of families are already feeling the life-changing impact of having affordable, quality and inclusive child care,” Minister of State for Child Care, Katrina Chen said in a news release.

“As we continue to build towards an inclusive universal child care system, these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers, to pursue their own goals, while also being part of B.C.’s economic recovery.”

Once open, the city-owned facility on Webster Avenue will also provide culturally appropriate toys, books and food.

The Quesnel and District Day Care Society has committed to operating it for at least five years.

