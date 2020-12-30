Quesnel Rec. Centre users could ‘swim the Fraser River’

Program set for new year will see swimmers attempt to log over 1,300 km in the pool

With a new calendar year, comes new year’s resolutions, and programs at Quesnel’s Rec Centre can help.

The centre has a solid slate of programs set for January.

In the pool, the centre has introduced two long term goals. For adults, swimmers can sign up to push themselves to try and swim the length of the Fraser River inside the pool. A similar program is in place for kids, who will instead attempt to swim the equivilent of Baker Creek.

Advanced water safety and lifesaving programs are also set to begin in the new year. The Rookie, Ranger and Star Patrol programs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 9, running every week until March.

The centre is also running a colouring contest, where kids will compete to draw ‘Buckles,’ the centre’s water safety mascot. Sheets are available at the front desk, and must be returned by Friday, Jan. 15.

The centre is also running yoga classes, with signups available by phone, or on the centre’s website.

Finally, three first aid courses are set for the middle of January.

On Friday, Jan. 15, the centre will be hosting a Basic Life Support with Airway Management and Oxygen Therapy class which will begin at 9:00 a.m. The next day, there will be two courses, a CPR C course from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and an Emergency First Aid course running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Signups for all courses can be made by calling the Rec Centre at 250-992-8200.

The gym and pool are open, with some COVID-19 restrictions, while the sauna is closed. Mask use is required when not in the pool.

For a list of all City of Quesnel facility closures and status, visit quesnel.ca/covid-19.

