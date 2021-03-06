Quesnel RCMP searching for man who approached girls near school

Police say a man gestured to two teenagers to get in his SUV

Police say the driver of this SUV gestured to two teenaged girls to enter the back of his vehicle. (Quesnel RCMP Photo)

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who allegedly tried to lure teenagers into his vehicle.

According to a Quesnel RCMP news release, the driver gestured to the two girls, “as though he wanted the girls to enter the back seat,” on Friday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. on Maple Drive.

Police say the girls then ran to a school to call for help, and managed to snap a photo of the vehicle as it circled and drove away.

“The girls did the right thing during this incident. They were quick to react by running away to a safe location, called for help, and provided a good description of the man and his vehicle,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen.

“It is unknown at this time what the man’s intention was. We urge the driver of the SUV to come forward and speak to the investigators.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Quesnel RCMP 250-992-9211.

The driver is described as a man with a light complexion in his late 40s, or early 50s, bald and wearing a black hat.

