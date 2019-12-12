Quesnel RCMP respond to single-vehicle crash north of the city

A Prince George Regional Corrections Centre vehicle had gone off the road and into the ditch

Quesnel RCMP responded to a single-vehicle incident in which the vehicle’s occupants were injured after their car went into the ditch this morning.

On Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:26 a.m., while headed to an unrelated motor vehicle collision, Quesnel RCMP came upon a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Quesnel near Norn Road. A Prince George Regional Corrections Centre (PGRCC) vehicle had gone off the road into the ditch, according to a press release from the RCMP.

“Some of the occupants received various non-life threatening injuries and were medically treated,” states the release. “All occupants are accounted for.”

Police say the roads were snow covered and slippery at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

