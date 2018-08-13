Quesnel RCMP recover stolen travel trailer worth $70,000

It was discovered at a property in the Pinnacles area after an unrelated complaint was received

Quesnel RCMP have recovered a stolen travel trailer worth $70,000 after it was stolen July 8, 2018 from Chilliwack, B.C.

Local RCMP recieved a complaint for a property on Murray Road, off Pinnacles Road. While they were at the property investigating the complaint, RCMP obtained information that a travel trailer on the property was one stolen a month ago from the Lower Mainland.

They discovered the 2016 Rockwood travel trailer on the property. Occupants who were inside the travel trailer at the time were arrested for possession of stolen property.

One man is held in custody and one woman has been release for a later court appearance.

Quesnel RCMP encourage the public to report any suspicious circumstance that seems out of the ordinary.

Recreational Vehicles continue to be a target of thefts due to there high market and resale value, says the RCMP news release.

The RCMP encourage the public to purchase adequate locking devices, such as hitch locks, wheel locks and other safety devices that can be purchased at any recreational vehicle or automotive store, to ensure that your property remains safe and secure.

If you have any information about this or other incidents, contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

