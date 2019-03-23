Quesnel RCMP make high risk arrest

The Quesnel RCMP made a high risk arrest this evening (Saturday, March 23), after they were called to the 200 block of Ritchie Avenue in West Quesnel at approximately 3:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the RCMP located a victim and determined an incident had taken place inside one of the houses. The neighbouring residences were evacuating while the police began to negotiate with the occupants still inside the house.

After several hours, two individuals surrendered to police. Not long after, with the assistance of the North District Emergency Response Team, a third person, who was hiding inside the house, was taken into custody.

The man taken into custody was wanted on several outstanding warrants and is known to police.

According to the press release, man is currently being held in custody.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10 p.m.

The RCMP provided no other details on the incident or the outstanding warrants. No names have been released at this time.

