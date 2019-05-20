Quesnel RCMP looking for witnesses to a wheelchair turnover

They would like to speak with a Good Samaritan who helped out or some kids who may have witnessed

Quesnel RCMP are looking for anyone who might have seen an incident in which a motorized wheelchair rolled over on its rider.

According to a press release, “Sometime between Wednesday, May 15 and Friday ,May 17 2019, a 58-year-old man fell from his motorized wheelchair and sustained injuries from the incident.”

The police think at least one Good Samaritan operating a motor vehicle in the area stopped and assisted the man back into his wheelchair.

They also say some kids in the area may have witnessed the fall.

“We’re looking to find out where it occurred and really we’re trying to contact that Good Samaritan who helped him,” says Sargent Chris Riddle, “We just want to get a bit more information as to how this may have happened from a third party perspective.”

The injured person is having a difficult time recalling when or where the incident happened and only phoned the police a few days afterwards.

At this time police are unable to locate the actual scene of the incident and ask those who witnessed or know of the incident, to please call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 and ask to speak with an investigator.

