Quesnel RCMP looking for suspect after early morning car chase

Quesnel RCMP are asking for the public’s help in apprehending a car thief.

“We had a report of a stolen car this morning,” said Sargent Chris Riddle. “We attempted to stop it, but it ran from us. Because it was unsafe to do so, we did not engage in a pursuit, and it was later located on the West Side.”

A police press release says RCMP responded to a complaint of an altercation outside an apartment on Abbott Drive, where a blue Honda Civic was also stolen.

The car was later seen travelling at high speeds along Lewis Drive.

Police patrolled the area and located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in an alley between Winder Street and Willis Street in West Quesnel.

The vehicle sustained some body damage, believed to be from hitting a curb.

No other damage was reported as a result of the theft.

The police are asking the public to contact them if they saw anyone in the area that looked suspicious, or if they have any video or CCTV of the stolen car or its inhabitants.

