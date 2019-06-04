Quesnel RCMP looking for information on assault

The Quesnel RCMP is looking for witnesses following a complaint of an assault at the Quesnel City Landfill.
A man and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation with another man which led to a physical altercation on Saturday, June 1, according a press release from the RCMP.
Both men assaulted each other, before one of the men allegedly used a chain to strike the other man’s pickup truck, which shattered a window and caused minor injuries to the vehicle’s occupants, including a small child.
The police ask that anyone who may have witnessed any part of the altercation to call the Quesnel detachment at 250-992-9211 and ask to speak with the investigator.
