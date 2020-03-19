Quesnel RCMP launches Online Crime Reporting tool

This allows you to report non-emergency crimes that do not require police attendance or follow up

The Quesnel RCMP is launching an Online Crime Reporting tool for non-emergency crimes. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)

The Quesnel RCMP has launched an Online Crime Reporting tool for reporting non-emergency crimes.

Online crime reporting will allow a person to report non-emergency crimes that do not require police attendance or follow up, according to a news release sent out by the Quesnel RCMP on March 19.

“This type of reporting has been successfully used by the RCMP in other jurisdictions and other police forces across the country,” according to the release.

The program allows for the reporting of incidents to the police, creation of file numbers for insurance purposes, and the sharing of information that police can use to identify high-crime areas for increased patrols. More importantly, it frees up time for frontline personnel to respond to higher-priority calls and emergencies, note the RCMP.

“This online tool is user-friendly, saves the complainant time as they do not have to call or attend the detachment, and a reference number is immediately issued for insurance purposes,” Sgt. Darren Dodge, the Quesnel RCMP Detachment Commander, said in the release. “This will be an improvement in service delivery, as the police and call takers can now focus more of their time toward priority calls.”

You can use Online Crime Reporting if:

• You have no witness nor suspect

• You have lost something that costs less than $5,000

• Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000

• Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5, 000 to repair it

• There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals

The RCMP say a typical online report will take 15 minutes to complete. The report will require your name, address, phone number and email address.

The Online Crime Reporting Tool can be accessed at bc.rcmp.ca/quesnel/report or through the Quesnel RCMP website at quesnel.bc.rcmp.ca or the City of Quesnel website at quesnel.ca/municipal-services/emergency-services/rcmp.

If you have a crime that requires a police officer, call 9-1-1 for emergencies or call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 for non-emergencies.

