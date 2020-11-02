Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

Quesnel RCMP investigating West Park Mall confrontation caught on video

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

  • Nov. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Mounties are investigating after a woman appeared to be forcibly held by a West Park Mall security guard in Quesnel recently.

A video of the confrontation shows what appears to be a security guard restraining a woman by placing a knee on her back. As the woman tries to escape, the man keeps her under his knee, while grabbing her arms.

The video, which has drawn a strong reaction online, shows the woman lying face down on the ground without a shirt while witnesses attempt to get the security guard to back off.

According to Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP, police were called to the scene during the evening of Thursday, Oct. 29.

“When the police arrived, the female was detained without incident,” Weseen said. “After speaking to the parties involved, the female was released from the scene without charges. More information may be released at a later date, as the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.”

CONTENT WARNING: The video below includes violence:

