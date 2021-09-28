Quesnel RCMP crackdown on drug trafficking to fight increase of overdose deaths

The Quesnel RCMP are entering the arrest phase of an investigation that targeted drug traffickers they say preyed on vulnerable persons and likely helped fuel an increase of overdose deaths.

This past summer police began a drug investigation named Project ENANDU in which undercover police officers made multiple purchases of illicit drugs from 12 drug dealers in and around the downtown core of Quesnel over a six day period, RCMP said in a news release.

According to Operations NCO Sgt. Richard Weseen, Project ENANDU resulted in the seizure of 400 grams of methamphetamine, 120 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, one firearm, and $8,000 in cash.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the results of the very toxic supply of drugs on the streets through the increase of overdose deaths in the community,” Weseen said.

“These drug traffickers do not care about the health of the drug user, the potential of death, the danger to the public during their turf wars, they only care about the money they make by selling drugs for their own personal gain.”

In 2020, the Quesnel RCMP responded to 12 overdose deaths in the community.

Between August of 2020 and March of 2021, the police seized 2,565 grams of methamphetamine, 303 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 262 grams of cocaine, 750 tablets of ecstasy, $88,715 in cash, and 18 firearms during police investigations.

“Some arrests have already been made and the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) will continue to track down the rest of the offenders and bring them before the courts where they can be held accountable for their actions,” said CRU supervisor Cpl. Matt Isaak.

Project ENANDU utilized the assistance of the Regional Crime Reduction Unit in Williams Lake, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit out of Prince George, to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion, Weseen noted.

