Thirty-three-year-old Louis Korkowski was last seen Monday, May 4 after 6 p.m. on the west side of Quesnel, and he has not been in contact with family or friends since. Quesnel RCMP are asking anyone with information about Korkowski or two vehicles of interest to call 9-1-1. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Quesnel RCMP asking for help finding missing man and two vehicles of interest

Louis Korkowski, 33, was last seen May 4 after 6 p.m. on the west side of Quesnel

  • May. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Quesnel RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 33-year-old Louis Korkowski and two vehicles of interest.

Korkowski was last seen Monday, May 4 after 6 p.m. on the west side of Quesnel, according to a news release from the RCMP.

“He has not been seen since, nor has he been in contact with friends or family,” the release states. “Police are concerned about Louis’s well-being and are asking anyone that has seen Louis or may know his whereabouts to please contact police.”

Korkowski is described as five feet and four inches tall and 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, a blue jacket and a black Mulisha sweater.

Given the suspicious nature of the incident, the North District Major Crime Unit has been called to assist the investigation.

Investigative efforts to locate Korkowski have identified two vehicles of interest — a 2003 green Ford Explorer and a 2007 grey Toyota Matrix — and police are trying to locate or determine their movements for the past 24 hours.

The Ford Explorer is green with chrome body trim, and it has a roof rack and a dent in the passenger door. The vehicle has black tinted windows and grey five-prong rims, and the B.C. licence plate is KF087R.

The Toyota Matrix is grey with black paint and peeling damage to roof and sticker residue on the passenger side door

Both vehicles were last seen in the area of Sylvia’s Café, in the 5600 block of Nazko Highway, just after 9 p.m. on May 4, according to the RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who may have information about Louis or the vehicles since May 4 at 7 p.m., to immediately contact the Quesnel RCMP Detachment,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of B.C. RCMP Communication Services, says in the news release. “The Explorer and Matrix were last known to be bearing B.C. licence plates KF087R and KA111X, respectively; however, we recognize these plates may have been changed or altered, so we are asking the public to concentrate on the vehicle descriptions and photo, rather than the plates.”

Anyone with information in relation to either/or both vehicles or Louis Korkowski is asked to call 9-1-1.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for Quesnel man, who is awaiting trial for serious assault

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Remembering Shawnee, and all missing and murdered Indigenous women
Next story
‘Best day ever’: Aldergrove joins together to surprise birthday girl battling brain cancer

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston’s biggest public works project in decades

    In what will be the biggest public works project in decades, the District of Houston has let a $3.274 million contract to replace underground infrastructure and revitalize 9th Street in the downtown area.

  • Phone, internet scam warning issued

    A national reporting service provides advice

  • Burns Lake 2020 Interior planting starts after COVID-19 delays

    On May 10 and May 11, around 50 planters with Waterside Ventures, will be coming to the Burns Lake area to finally start the planting season for them. The local tree planting company will plant on the Southside, around town and in the Babine area. Of the seven companies that have been awarded the planting contracts, a few have already started work in the Lakes District area according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who said that "the development planting has commenced in this area as of this week (April 27) and will likely continue until late June."

  • Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

    Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

  • Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

    And there have been tournament cancellations

  • Staying safe

    A Houston resident on Poplar Street has his yard gorilla playing it safe with a face mask. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Garden Starter Kits – a potential supplementary source for food in your backyard

    When Tracey Payne, the LINK garden coordinator received vegetable garden seeds, she planted a few for the community garden and still had a large amount of seed packets left with her. Instead of throwing them away, she started working on a project for the community, with the help of the local public library.