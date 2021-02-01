Quesnel pulp manufacturer gets fibre funding boost

The Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. is distributing $3 million across the province

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) is giving money to Cariboo Pulp and Paper to help them use wood fibres which would otherwise be burned.

The company is receiving a $135,000 grant to transport pulp fibre. A news release from the FESBC noted the fibres are uneconomical to move, and the grant should enable Cariboo Pulp and Paper to use 9,122 cubic metres of fibre in the Cariboo region.

“One of the aims of our StrongerBC economic recovery plan is to build stronger, more resilient communities in every corner of the province,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation in the release. “This program does just that, while also advancing the forest sector’s transition to high-value production, which is essential for B.C.’s long-term economic well-being.”

The FESBC will be giving out $3 million in grants for forestry projects across the province, including at Cariboo Pulp & Paper.

Other projects funded through the grant include $200,000 to Atlantic Power in Williams Lake to help First Nations deliver fibre for electricity generation, and $83,100 to ?Elhdaqox Developments Ltd. to use waste fibre from a tree stand rehabilitation project for energy or wood pellet production.

Cariboo Pulp and Paper’s Quesnel location received over $500,000 from the FESBC in November of 2019 for similar projects.

