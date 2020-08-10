Quesnel opens loop and bridge after flooding receeds

The Johnston Bridge is now open to traffic from both directions

Once again there are two (nearly) fully-operational river crossings connecting downtown Quesnel over the Quesnel River.

The City announced on Facebook Aug. 10 the Johnston Bridge Loop is open for traffic, and the Johnston Bridge’s northbound lane is open as well. It had been closed due to high water in the area.

The bridge still carries a 10,000 kg load limit for all vehicles.

On July 13, a traffic accident on the Quesnel River Bridge allowed only one lane of traffic into downtown Quesnel.

“10,000kg is not that much weight. If the bridge gets backed up with cars solid stacked on it, that would exceed the load rating,” Quesnel city manager Byron Johnson said in July.

A proposed Quesnel bypass has completed the preliminary design phase from the Ministry of Transportation.

