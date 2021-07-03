The original Quesnel Cariboo Observer printing press is one of the artifacts locals and tourists can enjoy now that the museum is open once again. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel Museum and Archives open after a year of renovations

The museum closed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

After over a year of renovations, the Quesnel Museum and Archives is finally welcoming tourists and newcomers back inside their doors.

The museum closed in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was completely shut down in May to begin renovations. The Quesnel Visitor’s Centre is also open once again.

Photographs now adorn the outside of the museum, welcoming guests with the faces of Quesnel residents of yesteryear.

Inside the museum, you can find artifacts such as the original printing press used to publish the Quesnel Cariboo Observer, and the haunted doll Mandy.

The museum is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

