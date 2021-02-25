Quesnel municipal campground project receives $500K in provincial funding

$20 million in funding was given to shovel-ready tourism projects across the province

The campground will be inside Quesnel, where the public works building used to be. (City of Quesnel Riverfront Plan)

Quesnel is one step closer to building a municipal campground.

The city has received over $500,000 in funding from the provincial government for the construction on 13 campsites and a tenting area on the Quesnel River shoreline.

The funding will be given out through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP) destination development stream. Quesnel’s project is part of $20 million in funding given to shovel-ready projects which will enhance tourism in B.C.

The province announced the funding in a Thursday, Feb. 25 news release.

“Our laser focus right now is on helping people and businesses during the pandemic, while making sure we’re ready to welcome visitors and explore B.C. when it is safe to do so,” Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Melanie Mark said. “Investing in community-based tourism infrastructure not only creates good-paying jobs, it also helps to rebuild this hard-hit industry and ensures B.C.’s reputation as a world-class travel destination remains strong.”

The money awarded to Quesnel will create eight serviced and five non-serviced sites, a tenting area, signage and landscaping. The campground is part of the city of Quesnel’s riverfront plan, and is set to be constructed where the Public Works yard used to be.

Also funded is a $100,000 Troll Mountain Resort safe space project. The money will be used to install new outhouses, yurts, picnic tables and COVID-19 adaptations.

The program will also provide $6,000 to replace highway signage and Quesnel Farmers Market picnic tables.

Just over $2 million in funding was provided to projects in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region.

READ MORE: Quesnel council changes course on whitewater standing wave

MAYOR’S COLUMN: City forecasts big investment year

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer