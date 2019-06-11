Quesnel MS Walk raised $7,000

MS Society of Canada announces that Quesnel's Walk raised almost twice as much as last year

Audrey Craigmyle accepts donations at the MS Walk. The MS Society of Canada has just announced that this year’s MS Walk in Quesnel raised $7,000, up from $4,000 in 2018. Lindsay Chung photo

Last month’s MS Walk in Quesnel raised more than $7,000, almost double last year’s total.

“In Quesnel, on Saturday, May 18, supporters came together to successfully raise more than $7,000 that will be used to accelerate the pace of MS research breakthroughs and provide programs and services to enhance the quality of life for those affected by MS,” states a press release from the MS Society of Canada, which was released June 10.

Many other communities across B.C. held their annual MS Walk events on May 26 to raise funds and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis.

“We were thrilled once again with the support we received at all of the Walks around the province, including the one in Quesnel,” Tania Vrionis, president of the MS Society of Canada, Alberta & NWT and BC & Yukon Divisions, said in the release. “This annual event is so critically important. It is not only a source of funding for accelerating research but also a time where those living with MS can see they have a community of support around them.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, with 11 Canadians diagnosed with MS every day, according to the MS Society of Canada.

MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49, and the unpredictable effects of the disease last for the rest of their lives, according to the MS Society.

Here in Quesnel, the MS Self-Help Group has been organizing the MS Walk for seven years. Each year, 10 per cent of the money raised goes back to the group to help with costs such as paying for the HandyDart for locals with MS. Last year’s walk raised $4,000.

This year, the Quesnel MS Walk took place May 18 in Spirit Square and included a silent auction, burgers by donation from Mr. Mike’s and an information table to spread awareness and education.

For more information about the MS Self-Help Group, contact Donna at 778-414-1076.

