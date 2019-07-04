Quesnel McDonald’s closed for several hours after drive-thru customer knocks over gas meter

No one was injured, and Fortis B.C. was able to turn the gas off and install a new meter

McDonald’s on North Star Road was closed for several hours Wednesday, July 3 after a drive-thru customer ran into the main gas line. Lindsay Chung photo

A gas meter was knocked over at the McDonald’s on North Star Road in Quesnel Wednesday morning (July 3), resulting in the restaurant being shut down for several hours.

According to Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier, a drive-thru customer knocked over the meter by accident.

“A lady, when she was going through the drive-thru, inadvertently turned her steering wheel towards the building, as she was a little bit too far to pay,” he says. “She forgot that her wheels were turned towards the building, so when she finished paying, she pushed on the fuel, and as soon as she did so, with the wheels turned towards the building, she went right into the gas meter.”

Fortunately for everyone involved, the main supply to the gas meter was a flex pipe, so the gas line itself wasn’t broken, and there was only a small leak.

Fortis B.C. responded to the call, turned the gas off and put a new gas meter in place, and the restaurant was able to open again in the late afternoon.

Fire, Police and Ambulance showed up as well, but thankfully no one was injured.

