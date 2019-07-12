Quesnel man is custody after police pursuit on Wednesday

Nathan Doucette, 33, crashed into a police car and broke into a home when trying to escape on foot

A Quesnel man is in custody following a vehicle-on-vehicle collision with a police car in West Quesnel Wednesday (July 10).

An RCMP press release says an employee at a West Park Mall store spotted Nathan Doucette and, “was aware that he was under court imposed conditions to not be in this type of establishment, and was asked to leave.”

The employee promptly called the police.

Doucette, 33, left before the police arrived, however the employee provided a description of his vehicle as well as the licence plate number, so police could attempt to track him down.

Officers armed with this information discovered the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent from Kamloops a few days prior.

Within a short period of time they were able to locate the vehicle on Edkins Street. Seeing the officers, Doucette attempted to flee and collided with a police vehicle, then fled the scene on foot.

The Police Dog Service from Prince Geoge was called to assist in the search.

While attempting to evade capture, Doucette forced his way into a residence in the area, taking the home owner by surprise.

The press release says Doucette was confronted by the home owner, who ended up getting injured during the confrontation. The injuries are not considered serious, however.

Doucette was arrested at the home by RCMP and is being held in custody.

He has been charged with assault, failing to stop for police, break and enter; and driving while prohibited. Doucette appeared in Quesnel Provincial Court on Thursday (July 11) and has been remanded. He will appear in court again on July 16.

The alleged offender will also continue to stand trial for seven additional charges from three other cases.

READ MORE: Quesnel woman set for inquiry on charges relating to 2017 homicide

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter