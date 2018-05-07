Quesnel man detained after vehicle ends up in ditch at Sales Road and Highway 97

The man was seen driving erratically in the area prior to the incident

A 50-year-old man was detained by Quesnel RCMP after his vehicle ended up in the ditch at the junction of Highway 97 and Sales Road on Sunday May 6. Karen Powell photo

Yesterday (May 6) at around 4:30 p.m., Quesnel RCMP received calls that a dark-coloured Mustang was being driven erratically along Sales Road between Red Bluff Road and Highway 97.

Two duty police officers found the vehicle in the ditch at the corner of Sales Road and Highway 97, with severe damage. RCMP say an investigation revealed the driver failed to negotiate the turn onto Highway 97 from Sales Road. The vehicle struck the concrete no-post and ended up in the ditch.

The driver was a 50-year-old Quesnel man, who was detained for investigation of impaired driving, and was transported to hospital with what police believe are minor injuries sustained from the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and Quesnel RCMP are asking anyone with additional information who have not already spoken to investigators to call the Quesnel RCMP detachment at 250-992-9211.