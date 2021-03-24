Quesnel man dazzled after winning $100K from Diamond 7’s scratch ticket

Brian Chase scratched the winning ticket at the Chevron on Carson Avenue

Brian Chase was in complete disbelief upon finding out that he won $100,000 from a Diamond 7’s Scratch & Win ticket.

The Quesnel resident purchased the winning ticket from Chevron on Carson Avenue and was also there when he scratched the ticket and found out the surprising news.

“I was scratching away and won $10, $25, and then I was scratching the Diamond ticket and I thought I won $100,” he recalled.

Chase continued to scratch his ticket, which finally unveiled that he scored the game’s top prize.

“I just put my hands on the counter and stared at it,” he said. “The retailer asked if I was OK. I showed him the ticket and he said, ‘You won $10,000!’ Turns out it was a bit better than that.”

Chase immediately shared the news with his wife, and then the rest of his family which was also in disbelief.

“I am a bit of a joker with everyone, so no one believed me in the beginning,” he said. “It feels awesome.”

Quesnel Cariboo Observer