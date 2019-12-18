Quesnel man arrested after barricading himself in house

Quesnel RCMP negotiated with the 37-year-old man for 11 hours before apprehending him

After police negotiated with him for 11 hours, a 37-year-old Quesnel man was apprehended under the Mental Heath Act and arrested on outstanding warrants after barricading himself inside a residence in Quesnel Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17 at approximately 8:12 a.m., the Quesnel RCMP were called by a bailiff regarding a civil matter at a residence on Ettinger Road, according to a press release from the RCMP.

When the police arrived, they learned the man had barricaded himself inside the residence, had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was refusing to co-operate with the police.

The police obtained a search warrant to enter the house to arrest the man. With the assistance of the North District Emergency Response Team, the police negotiated with the man for 11 hours. When negotiations failed, entry was made into the house and the man was arrested without incident.

“At no time was the public in danger during this incident,” Sgt. Richard Weseen said in the release. “The officers tried to keep an open line of communication with the man to bring a peaceful ending to this incident.”

The Quesnel RCMP would like to thank the residents in the area for their co-operation and patience during this unfolding event.

