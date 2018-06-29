Quesnel local honoured with Health Care Hero award

Debbie Strang won for always rising to the occasion and suporting her community's health care needs

Debbie Strang, a health services administrator for Northern Health, was honoured as a Health Care Hero at the 2018 B.C. Health Care Awards on June 25. Contributed photo

G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital is the stomping grounds for many heroes who make the lives of Quesnel residents better.

It is always good when they are honoured for their selfless work.

Debbie Strang, a health services administrator for Northern Health in Quesnel, was one of seven individuals who were awarded prizes at this year’s B.C. Health Care Awards on June 25.

“It’s certainly an honour to win it and it’s very humbling,” Strang says.

“I set out to help people, whether it’s my community, my staff, or my patients, and at the end of the day it’s surprising to be rewarded for that.”

She acknowledges it is great to be recognized for her many years of hard work, but says she has had a lot of help.

“I have been a very spoiled leader,” she insists.

“I’ve had the beauty of working with excellent teams and partners.”

Held in Vancouver, the ceremony recognizes British Columbians who provide outstanding care and support in the health care industry.

The Health Employers Association of B.C. who host the event sent out a call for nominations in January and more than 100 were sent in from the all over the province.

A panel of 15 independent judges, made up of health care, academic and business leaders, sifted through the nominees to determine the most deserving.

Strang fit the bill to a tee.

In 2014, she took on the dual role of health services administrator for Robson Valley and Quesnel.

She has more than met the challenge of ensuring top-notch health care services were available over a large geographical area and has forged relationships with communities, staff and physicians to keep it that way.

In her 25 years spent with Northern Health, she has worked in a variety of departments, from MedServ to pediatrics to the operating room, before moving into leadership roles.

This has enabled Strang to understand many different facets of health care, which is essential for strong leadership and implementing good policy.

“These awards go to people who go above and beyond and put health care services for individuals in the community above everything else,” says Roy Thorpe-Dorward, director of communications for the Health Employers Association of B.C.

“One of the things that make it special is they’re nominated by peers in their community who know all the hard work they’ve done.

“Also, the judges we have are a really informed and engaged group, so to be selected by them is a real honour too.”

