Quesnel Literacy Society receives almost $50,000 to fund local programs

The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training this week announced funding for local adult literacy programs.

The Province is providing $342,390 to flow through the College of New Caledonia (CNC) to support 16 community adult literacy program partners in the region.

According to the Ministry’s news release, more than 700,000 adults in B.C. have significant challenges with literacy, and 45 per cent of adults in B.C. have some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills. Literacy challenges can include difficulty understanding newspapers, reading health information and following instruction manuals. Fifty-two per cent of adults in B.C. have difficulty in accomplishing some daily living tasks due to limited numeracy skills. Numeracy challenges can include difficulty calculating interest on a car loan, using information on a graph or calculating medicine dosage.

CNC works with community literacy providers to connect adult learners with the skills they need to build a strong future for themselves, their families and their community. Literacy providers and post-secondary institutions collaborate to support improved outcomes and encourage transition from programs delivered in the community to post-secondary studies.

The Literacy Quesnel Society received two portions of funding, one for its Indigenous Adult Literacy Program and one for its Adults Building Literacy and Education. Each program will receive $24,790.

“Delivering literacy and numeracy programs in the community ensures that adult learners feel supported,” said Henry Reiser, president of CNC. “People with stronger literacy skills are more likely to participate in adult education and job-related training.”

A total of $2.4 million for 101 community adult literacy programs will help adult learners in 75 communities in 2018-19.

“Improved literacy and numeracy skills can open the doors for people in so many areas,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Too many adults in B.C. have difficulty with daily living tasks as a result of limited literacy or numeracy skills. Our investment in community adult literacy skills is giving people the skills to improve their life at home, in the workplace and in the community.”

Available literacy programs include one-on-one tutoring and small group training for adult learners, often delivered by volunteers. Smaller, community-based literacy programs are well situated to meet the educational needs of adult learners.

The total funding is being distributed as follows:

Literacy Support Kwadacha in Fort Ware: $24,490

Literacy Support Tsay Keh Dene Nation: $24,520

Literacy Support McCleod Lake Indian Band: $24,772

Power of Words – Burns Lake Public Library: $15,500

The Heart of Learning (Family) – Nechako Valley Community Services Society: $15,532

Community Voices, Neighbourlink – Vanderhoof: $24,800

Conversational English – Mackenzie Public Library: $24,413

Family Literacy in Valemount – Community Basin Alliance for Literacy: $6,594

Plant the Seeds of Literacy (Family) – Fort St. James Public Library: $24,800

Plant the Seeds of Literacy (Adult) – Fort St. James Public Library: $24,800

Plant the Seeds of Literacy (Indigenous) – Nak’azdli Band-Social Development Department in Fort St. James: $24,800

Indigenous Adult Literacy Program – Literacy Quesnel Society: $24,790

Adults Building Literacy and Education – Literacy Quesnel Society: $24,790

McBride Family and Life Skills Literacy Program – Robson Valley Support Society: $9,789

Learning Circle Aboriginal Literacy Program – Prince George Native Friendship Centre: $24,000

Community Voices – Vanderhoof Public Library: $24,000

