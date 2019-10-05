Quesnel Lions Club has new home on Hydraulic Road

The Lions hope to hold their first garage sale in new location Saturday, Oct. 26

Donna Jagusch makes a purchase at the Quesnel Lions Club Monthly Garage Sale in the Maple Park Mall. She is being served by John Good (right), while chairperson Dennis Asher looks on. The Lions Club will now be holding its garage sales at 2391 Hydraulic Rd., and the club is hoping to hold its first one in the new location Saturday, Oct. 26. Lindsay Chung photo

The Quesnel Lions Club has found a new home and is planning to hold its first fundraising garage sale Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Lions Club was evicted from the Maple Park Mall, where they occupied six storefronts and had been running fore more than a decade, this summer.

The club will now be running its garage sales out of 2391 Hydraulic Rd., which is one door down from the Dragon Gate Restaurant.

Lions Club past president Brent Oxenbury says this location is quite a bit smaller than what they had at the mall, so they won’t be able to do their garage sales on Wednesdays anymore, as they need to be able to take advantage of the space they do have for getting organized. Instead, they will try to do two garage sales a month on Saturdays.

“We are working really hard trying to get this new location up and running,” he said.

Oxenbury says because they are moving to a smaller location, they still have a lot of their items in their van, so they cannot do pickup right now. He hopes that they can start picking up donations after Oct. 26.

“We’re trying very hard to keep on running,” said Oxenbury. “The feedback we were getting from the community was amazing.”

Through their garage sales, the Lions support a wide variety of other community groups, such as the Air Cadets, Big Brothers Big Sisters Quesnel and the Quesnel Ambassador Program, and they fund many community projects.

The club helps people with health and welfare services and travel, supports service club signs, provides food for seniors, donates to the community, builds ramps, supports food banks, recycles hearing aids, supports Coins for Diabetes and Recycle for Sight, and much more.

The garage sales were bringing in $2,000 to $3,000 a month for the club.

Oxenbury says the garage sales have always been a great opportunity for people to get the items they need at bargain-basement prices because the Lions Club’s sales are not profit-oriented, and everyone who works there is a volunteer.

He says if they can’t sell something, they are very careful to recycle it or dispose of it responsibly. They also donate a lot of items to people who need them. For example, after a garage sale, the Lions Club will take extra clothing to the Salvation Army, canes and other mobility devices to the Red Cross and clothing to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The Lions Club will announce more details of the garage sales and future donation pickups as they move forward. For more information, visit the Lions’ Facebook page at facebook.com/QuesnelLionsClub.

