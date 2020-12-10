Quesnel good Samaritan has purse stolen

An act of kindness from a Quesnel senior turned bad during the evening of Dec. 8.

The woman had her purse stolen and bank account drained after giving money to a younger couple and giving them a ride.

According to an RCMP news release, the woman was having trouble making an ATM deposit at a local bank when she was assisted by the couple. After helping, the couple asked for money and a ride. When the woman returned home, she noticed her purse was missing, and $400 had been taken out of her account before she could cancel her card.

“Unfortunately, there are people in the world who prey on those who are trying to do the right thing,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen. “This couple saw an opportunity to victimize an elderly lady, and they befriended her, all in an effort to steal from her. All she was trying to do was help them.”

Police are gathering video footage from nearby businesses to try and find out who the suspects are. The news release describes a 5’8″ Caucasian male and Indigenous female with light-coloured hair as the suspects. Both were wearing dark jackets and masks during the theft.

“The Quesnel RCMP urges the public to donate to food banks and other non-charitable groups if they wish to help the homeless and vulnerable people, rather than provide cash to panhandlers,” the police release reads. “Be aware of your surroundings and of any suspicious people that may be attempting to obtain your PIN number or banking information. “

If members of the public have any information regarding the crime, they are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

