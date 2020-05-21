Quesnel Flying Club to fly high in tribute to fallen Snowbirds’ Captain

Club members' aircraft will soar over Quesnel on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m.

The Quesnel Flying Club will take to the skies over Quesnel to pay tribute to Canadian Forces Snowbirds Captain Jennifer Casey on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. (Observer File Photo)

The Quesnel Flying Club (QFC) will pay tribute to Canadian Forces Snowbirds Captain Jennifer Casey on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. as they take to the skies over Quesnel.

“We wanted to pay tribute to Captain Casey who was killed and the other pilot who was injured quite badly in Kamloops — and maybe it will start a wave around the country of other flying clubs in other cities to do the same thing.” Said QFC member Fred Taylor.

Taylor says that so far eight or nine aircraft are expected to take part in the tribute and they will all be in the air at the same time in line astern formation, maintaining proper spacing for the exercise.

The announcement comes after the B.C. General Aviation Association, of which the QFC are a member, organized a similar event earlier this week in which 35 aircraft flew over Vancouver to honour Captain Casey and the Snowbirds.

Captain Jennifer Casey died in a plane crash on May 17, while taking part in the Snowbirds’ Operation Inspiration, a series of flights across the country meant to boost the morale of Canadians who have spent the last few months in social isolation due to COVID-19. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

sasha.sefter@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer