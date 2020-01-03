Quesnel firefighters respond quickly to Keis Avenue structure fire

Seventeen firefighters and three fire engines from the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a Keis Avenue business Friday morning (Jan. 3).

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says the fire department received a call at about 7 a.m. to respond to a structure fire on Keis Avenue north of town in the Two Mile Flat area, and when they arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the building.

Firefighters determined the fire was in the electrical/furnace room, and they were on scene fighting the fire and then mopping up for about a hour and a half, according to Gauthier.

“The damage was limited to the electrical/furnace room,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing this morning.”

