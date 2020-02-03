Quesnel firefighters fight mobile home fire for four hours

The cause of the Jan. 31 fire on Redstone Road has not been determined

Quesnel firefighters worked for four hours Friday night to battle a blaze at a mobile home.

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday, Jan. 31 at 4:44 p.m. at 565 Redstone Rd.

Crews were on scene within seven minutes of receiving the call and worked hard to contain a fully engulfed mobile home. A total of 21 responders were on scene for four hours battling the blaze.

Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier said at this time it is unclear if the residence was occupied, and because of the extensive damage done by the fire, there is little evidence left to determine the cause of the fire.

“Unless we find someone who was there, we may never know,” he said.

Although the cause of this specific fire remains undetermined, Gauthier reminds residents to take care during the winter months not to leave combustible materials near sources of heat such as electric heaters.

