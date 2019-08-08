Quesnel firefighters extinguish house fire

One resident was home but was able to get out safely

Quesnel firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a structure fire late Tuesday morning.

Assistant fire chief Ron Richert says the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to a residence on Hazel Road Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11:47 a.m. for a possible fire inside the building.

“Upon arrival, we did a search of the building and found a small fire inside,” said Richert. “It was quickly extinguished by our crews.”

Richert says one of the homeowners was present at the time, and he was able to get out safely.

Fifteen firefighters and four vehicles responded to the fire, and Richert says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

