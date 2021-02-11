Quesnel fire on same spot as 1984 blaze

The fire which completely destroyed a house on Feb. 8 was on same land as another fire

A photo of the aftermath of a fire in West Quesnel was published in the Observer in 1984. Another house at the same address burned down on Feb. 8, 2021.(Quesnel Observer File - Jan. 19, 1984)

The residence destroyed by fire in West Quesnel was standing on charred ground.

A home was “completely destroyed” at the same address in 1984.

“The house was occupied by Ramtirath Singh Duhra. Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ray Beaulieu says the occupant of the house ‘narrowly escaped’ the blaze,” an article from the Thursday, Jan. 18, 1984 edition of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer reads.

A photo published in the same edition shows the charred remains of the home, alongside a burned children’s tricycle.

Quesnel Observer records from 1908 until present are available digitally on the Quesnel Museum’s website.

VIDEO: West Quesnel home completely destroyed by fire

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer