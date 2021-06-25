Quesnel Fire Hall #1 receives $2.5 million in grant funding for upgrades

The money will be used to bring the fire hall up to accessibility codes, add female change-room

Quesnel’s main Fire Hall will be getting an upgrade thanks to provincial and federal dollars.

The funding was announced as part of $8.8 million invested in fire halls across B.C. jointly by the federal and provincial governments. Quesnel received $2.5 million, the most of any department.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference, with Quesnel Fire Chief Ron Richert in attendance.

READ MORE: Ron Richert named Quesnel’s new fire chief

“Together with B.C., we are investing in critical community infrastructure that will accommodate fire response equipment, and support local firefighters and communities,” Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood—Port Kells, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said. “More efficient and safer fire hall infrastructure can help reduce emergency response time, which can save lives.”

Quesnel will use the money to bring hall one up to current accessibility codes and standards, add a change-room for female firefighters, increase the size of apparatus bays and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The renovations are expected to increase the lifespan of the building by 15 – 20 years.

Of the funding, approximately $2 million is coming from the federal government, and $500,000 from the provincial government.

READ MORE: Quesnel council celebrates outgoing fire chief Sylvain Gauthier

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer