Quesnel Fire Department extinguish small brush fire near school

Firefighters were called to an area near Riverview Elementary School just before 8 p.m.

Firefighters work to contain a small brush fire in Quesnel near Riverview School. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A small wildfire near Riverview Elementary School was quickly knocked down.

The Quesnel Fire Department was called to the area near the West Quesnel School just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which was contained on all sides by an ally and roads.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

