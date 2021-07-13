Quesnel Fire Department extinguish small brush fire near school

A small wildfire near Riverview Elementary School was quickly knocked down.
The Quesnel Fire Department was called to the area near the West Quesnel School just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which was contained on all sides by an ally and roads.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
